Taxi driver killed in first week in job
Thabo Motsei only drove a taxi for less than a week.
Yesterday his family stood metres away from his bullet-riddled body weeping in Naturena, south Johannesburg.
The 23-year-old was killed in an alleged ongoing taxi feud in Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg.
His uncle, Ntibi Motsei, said his nephew died "like a wild dog that was hunted down".
"Whoever they are, they killed my nephew like a dog. They shot him numerous times, his body is filled with bullets; for what? He didn't do anything," Ntibi said.
He spoke to Sowetan while police officers combed the scene.
"Our emotions are still high at the moment and I am at a lost for words. We saw him this morning before he left at around 4.30am," Ntibi added.
"He was a good person and we never heard him talking about being in a fight with anyone before. This can only be related to the taxi industry."
United Taxi Associations Front secretary, Enoch Zondo, said the forum was perplexed and angered by Motsei's killing.
"We have not experienced tensions with rival taxi associations in a long time. We had altercations in the past, but they were minor and could not have escalated to a shooting," Zondo said.
He said Motsei's killing was disturbing because this was his first job as a taxi driver.
"Its hard to believe that this young man could have made enemies in the taxi industry because he's only been a driver for less than a week."
Zondo said taxi drivers affiliated to their union feared for the lives and contemplated downing tools after the shooting.
"We are working with the police regarding the shooting; we are taking measures to make sure commuters aren't caught in any crossfire as we are not at war with anyone or any association."
Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said an investigation into Motsei's murder was under way.
No arrests have been made.
Makhubele said Motsei was shot several times in the upper body while his taxi was parked at Baracity taxi point in Naturena.
Sarah Mlambo, a resident in the area, said she heard five gunshots before a car sped off.
"It sounded like the shots were being fired in my house. But we didn't see anyone when we came outside," Mlambo said.