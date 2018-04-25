Taxi driver killed in first week in job

Thabo Motsei only drove a taxi for less than a week.

Yesterday his family stood metres away from his bullet-riddled body weeping in Naturena, south Johannesburg.

The 23-year-old was killed in an alleged ongoing taxi feud in Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg.

His uncle, Ntibi Motsei, said his nephew died "like a wild dog that was hunted down".

"Whoever they are, they killed my nephew like a dog. They shot him numerous times, his body is filled with bullets; for what? He didn't do anything," Ntibi said.

He spoke to Sowetan while police officers combed the scene.

"Our emotions are still high at the moment and I am at a lost for words. We saw him this morning before he left at around 4.30am," Ntibi added.

"He was a good person and we never heard him talking about being in a fight with anyone before. This can only be related to the taxi industry."

United Taxi Associations Front secretary, Enoch Zondo, said the forum was perplexed and angered by Motsei's killing.