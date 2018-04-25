Protesters burn tyres‚ shut down N2 near Cape Town

Protesters with burning tyres have shut down the N2 highway outside Grabouw near Cape Town.

By mid-morning on Wednesday all traffic was still being diverted via alternative routes.

Earlier protesters stoned passing motorists‚ forcing authorities to intervene. It was unclear if there were any injuries. Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa described the situation as “very tense”.

“The situation has not been stabilised – they are still burning tyres‚” Africa said. “At this point we are not sure if the protest is linked to the bus strike or service delivery‚” he said.

Grabouw has witnessed several similar incidents in recent years.