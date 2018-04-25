Protesters burn tyres‚ shut down N2 near Cape Town
Protesters with burning tyres have shut down the N2 highway outside Grabouw near Cape Town.
By mid-morning on Wednesday all traffic was still being diverted via alternative routes.
Earlier protesters stoned passing motorists‚ forcing authorities to intervene. It was unclear if there were any injuries. Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa described the situation as “very tense”.
“The situation has not been stabilised – they are still burning tyres‚” Africa said. “At this point we are not sure if the protest is linked to the bus strike or service delivery‚” he said.
Grabouw has witnessed several similar incidents in recent years.
City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said peaceful protests had started in Phumlani Village‚ Lotus River‚ but they were being monitored by law enforcement officials.
Meanwhile hundreds of protesters have gathered in Keizersgracht Street in Cape Town’s CBD ahead of a march organised by the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) against the national minimum wage proposal.
Struggle songs and dancing are keeping the crowd entertained before they begin their march to parliament and the City of Cape Town’s offices.
Some volunteer firefighters have arrived to support the Saftu march.