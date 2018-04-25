Government has urged those taking part in the planned marches set to take place on Wednesday to refrain from violence.

“We call on all those participating in the marches across the various provinces to refrain from violence‚ destruction of property and intimidation. The rights of people who do not want to participate in the marches must be respected. When marches deviate from the intended cause and become characterised by violence‚ looting and civil disobedience‚ it is less likely to produce democratic progress‚” said acting GCIS director Phumla Williams.

Government called on the conveners of the march to ensure that chaos does not erupt around parliament‚ as it is a national key point‚ and the highest law-making arm of the state.