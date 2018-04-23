South Africa

Wife elated as man who threw their baby off the roof returns to her

By Athena O'reilly - 23 April 2018 - 13:51
The 38-year-old father from Port Elizabeth who flung his baby off a shack roof earlier this month‚ was released on a warning by the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The child abuse charges were retained but he was released due to a petition brought before court deeming him unable to pay for bail as he has no money.

Community members and his 35-year-old wife were elated at the news as the couple returned to Joe Slovo township where they will be temporarily staying with a neighbour.

He has been instructed by the court to arrange visits with his one-year-old daughter‚ who is under the supervision of a social worker in Uitenhage.

The case will return to court on May 29.

