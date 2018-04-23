Former US president Barack Obama is coming to South Africa to deliver the 2018 Nelson Mandela annual lecture‚ which is just one of the many events planned to mark what would have been Madiba’s 100th birthday.

The Obama announcement was made by the Nelson Mandela Foundation at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Monday morning. Obama will deliver the lecture on July 17 at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg‚ a day before Madiba's birthday‚ which has been named Nelson Mandela Day by the United Nations.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang said the theme for this year was developed in recognition of the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The theme is around renewing the Mandela legacy and promoting active citizenship in a changing world.

Hatang said the foundation has had 15 lectures before and all those who have delivered have been invited‚ most of whom would be coming.