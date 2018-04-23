Limpopo businessman granted bail in Department of Labour bribery claim

The Limpopo businessman who was arrested by the Hawks on a bribery charge was granted bail of R2000 on Monday.

Magistrate Janine Ungerer warned Lingyun Tang, a Chinese national, to appear again on June 7.

The 41-year-old businessman made a brief appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after he was arrested on Friday last week for allegedly paying R3000 to an official of the Department of Labour.

His arrest followed an incident in which the official had conducted an inspection at the shop owned by Tang in China City in Polokwane.

Tang's shop was found to be in contravention of the Labour Act and a compliance order was subsequently issued against him.