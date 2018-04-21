Parliament will continue to pursue disciplinary action against its suspended secretary‚ Gengezi Mgidlana‚ following a Western Cape High Court decision on Friday to dismiss his attempt to interdict the process.

Mgidlana is facing charges that relate to‚ among other alleged offences‚ the alleged breach of the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act‚ as well as breach of parliamentary policies and the National Road Traffic Act.

His application sought to interdict the disciplinary hearing pending his request to have the report of the audit committee reviewed.

The date for the formal hearing was set for April 9 to 20 but Mgidlana filed an urgent application with the court to interdict the process. The interdict application was dismissed with costs on Friday.

“The disciplinary process commenced on February 12 2018 but the formal hearing of evidence has not started yet as the chairperson‚ Mr Lance Witten of ZS Inc‚ had to deal with preliminary matters‚ including points in limine raised by Mr Mgidlana. The latter was dismissed by Mr Witten‚” Parliament said in a statement on Saturday.

TimesLIVE