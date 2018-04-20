Wardens arrested for helping prisoners escape from Sun City prison

Two prison wardens were arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping 16 inmates escape from a prison in Johannesburg last week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said they were arrested on Thursday afternoon and would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“We are still continuing with the investigation. I can’t confirm if more people are going to be arrested‚” he said.

The 16 awaiting trial inmates escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre - also known as Sun City prison - on April 9 after removing part of a brick wall. Some metal cupboards were stacked onto each other‚ leading to the hole in the wall. A wire mesh grill was cut and pushed backwards allowing for ample room for the 16 to make their way out.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo applauded the arrests.

“We have always maintained that we will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this escape which really embarrassed the system‚” Nxumalo said.

“Law will play its course and it our responsibility to ensure that our centres are clean and we can not house unscrupulous officials.”