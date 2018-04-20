South Africa

Ramaphosa, Supra and ANC leaders locked in meeting over Mahikeng protests

By Boitumelo Tshehle and Isaac Mahlangu - 20 April 2018 - 12:52
North West protesters burn tyres as they call for premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
North West protesters burn tyres as they call for premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
Image: BOITUMELO TSHEHLE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Cookes Lake in Mahikeng for a meeting with ANC officials about the current violent unrest that entered its third day. 

Earlier in the day Police minister Bheki Cele addressed residents at Mega City mall and Danville township.

Cele then proceeded to Cookes Lake where he was joined with ANC veteran Zacharia Tolo, Tebogo Modise, Tourism MEC Desbo Mohono, Health MEC Magome Masike, ANCYL'S Pogisho Makgale and the embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X