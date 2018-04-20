Ramaphosa, Supra and ANC leaders locked in meeting over Mahikeng protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Cookes Lake in Mahikeng for a meeting with ANC officials about the current violent unrest that entered its third day.

Earlier in the day Police minister Bheki Cele addressed residents at Mega City mall and Danville township.

Cele then proceeded to Cookes Lake where he was joined with ANC veteran Zacharia Tolo, Tebogo Modise, Tourism MEC Desbo Mohono, Health MEC Magome Masike, ANCYL'S Pogisho Makgale and the embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.