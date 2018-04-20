Autopsy finds that Ironman triathlete drowned

An autopsy on Friday morning concluded that Gabonese sportsman David Bellet-Brissaud had drowned. His body was found on Thursday in the Port Elizabeth harbour‚ weighed down with a tyre attached to a rope tied around his ankles.

Bellet-Brissaud‚ 48‚ who was in Port Elizabeth to compete in the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship‚ went missing last weekend.

The discovery of his body was made after new CCTV footage was supplied by Transnet. The footage‚ in which Bellet-Brissaud was identified by the Adidas marking on the arm of his top‚ showed him on the opposite side of the harbour to where it was initially thought he had been.