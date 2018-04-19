Outa should be heard in Gupta mine trust application: court

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday dismissed an objection by the trustees of mining rehabilitation funds of two Gupta-owned companies aimed at preventing the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) from making submissions in the trustees' application to release attached assets.

The Trustees for the Time Being of the Optimum Mine Rehabilitation Trust and Trustees for the Time Being of the Koornfontein Mine Rehabilitation Trust were on Thursday applying for the reconsideration of the order granted by the Pretoria High Court in March in favour of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The March order‚ obtained by the NDPP without the trustees' knowledge‚ preserved the mining rehabilitation funds of Optimum Mine and Koornfontein Mine that were held by the Bank of Baroda‚ which left the country at the end of March.

The March order said the money in the trusts must be transferred from the Bank of Baroda to Nedbank for safekeeping‚ with interest.

The NDPP sought to preserve this money‚ which is set aside by legislation and only to be used for the rehabilitation of the mines at the end of their operating life‚ on a suspicion that these funds had been irregularly used with the blessing of the trustees.