'Gentle giant Skweyiya left legacy'
Deputy President David Mabuza has denounced what he called "arrogance of leadership", saying it serves no purpose.
Mabuza was addressing hundreds of people at the memorial service of ANC veteran and former cabinet minister Zola Skweyiya at the Tshwane Events Centre yesterday.
"To best honour the legacy of this gentle giant of our Struggle for freedom, we must agree that arrogance of leadership must give way to humility.
"He lamented that we, the leaders of the movement, had become hostile. He despised the purging [of] comrades by dominant factions."
Skweyiya was part of the ANC stalwarts and veterans who called on Jacob Zuma to step down as president.
"Together with other veterans, a door was shut for him to openly engage on issues of concern at the time."
"We heard and saw his frustration about a leadership that had become blind to the suffering of the people and became deaf to the cries of society.
"The veterans and stalwarts of the ANC should never again feel they are treated with disdain and disrespect."
Zuma lashed out at the stalwarts and veterans last year, portraying them as liars.
Former cabinet minister Charles Nqakula said: "We are happy that you never sold out our Struggle."
Skweyiya, who died last week at the age of 75, will be buried in Pretoria East on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a eulogy at his funeral service.