'Gentle giant Skweyiya left legacy'

Deputy President David Mabuza has denounced what he called "arrogance of leadership", saying it serves no purpose.

Mabuza was addressing hundreds of people at the memorial service of ANC veteran and former cabinet minister Zola Skweyiya at the Tshwane Events Centre yesterday.

"To best honour the legacy of this gentle giant of our Struggle for freedom, we must agree that arrogance of leadership must give way to humility.

"He lamented that we, the leaders of the movement, had become hostile. He despised the purging [of] comrades by dominant factions."