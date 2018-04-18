'I worked diligently over social grants' - Bathabile Dlamini

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini says she acted "diligently" and couldn't be blamed for the social grant payment crisis.

Dlamini, largely blamed by some for the scandal that put at risk the payment of grants, was arguing in court papers filed in the Constitutional Court on Monday.

The court ordered Dlamini and acting South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Pearl Bhengu, on March 23, to motivate why they shouldn't be held personally liable for costs in the proceedings.

This was after proceedings relating to a further suspension of the declaration of the invalidity of the contract between Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The court had dealt with the same matter in March 2017 as it was clear that Sassa was not ready to take over the payment of social grants to over 10-million beneficiaries. The contract with CPS had been declared invalid by the court in 2014.