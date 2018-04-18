This has the potential to increase burial space significantly and it will reduce the need for more cemeteries‚ like the recently opened Olifantsvlei Cemetery‚ it said.

Cremations‚ which are considered by some families as a viable alternative to a traditional burial‚ have seen a slight year-on-year increase. The average number of cremations at the Braamfontein and Lenasia crematoria is at around 315 per month.

New memorial walls are currently being erected at Westpark Cemetery‚ where a family can erect a plaque in memory of a loved one who has been cremated.

Johannesburg City Parks said it remains mindful that there are religious and traditional constraints regarding cremations‚ which is why it is prioritizing increasing awareness on the option for "reopenings" to bury loved ones in the same grave as a family member.

"This will effectively ensure that all 32 cemeteries are active and are fully utilized‚" it said.

Grave reopenings are already taking place‚ especially in Alexandra and at the Avalon Cemetery‚ since these cemeteries have reached full capacity for new burials.

"There is also the option of ‘grave reduction’ which is reburying the remains of a long lost family member in a smaller urn‚ and then utilising the same grave‚ for the family to reuse. This burial site then becomes a family gravesite that can be used for generations‚” said Sifumba.

The city maintains that being buried in the same grave is more affordable‚ has huge cost-savings for ratepayers‚ is environmentally friendly and affords families a central point to pay tribute and conduct religious ceremonies if needed.

Another option‚ which is rarely utilized‚ is making use of mausoleums at Westpark Cemetery. These sites are privately managed and afford families the option to consider above-ground burials in a free-standing tomb‚ where a number of caskets can be accommodated.