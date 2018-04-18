Black pupil can keep long hair, court rules

It was sweet victory yesterday on the part of a black Limpopo pupil who had been expelled from school for keeping long hair.

This was after the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane ruled in her favour and other pupils in the country. Judge Ephraim Makgoba made a final order when he ruled that it was illegal for schools to expel pupils for keeping long hair.

The Hoerskool Piet Potgieter in Mokopane had expelled a grade 10 pupil from school on March 8 on the basis that she had kept long hair. The school was against black pupils from keeping long hair. Its policy was that black pupils were only allowed to keep their hair at 1cm length while their white counterparts could keep theirs at 4cm length.

The court had, on March 13, issued an interim order for the pupil to return to school pending presentations by the school and its principal on why the order must not be made final. Makgoba yesterday made a final order of court that black pupils should be allowed to keep long hair at the school.

His ruling also meant that as of yesterday, the law will be applicable to all pupils in South African schools to keep long hair. It also meant that it would be illegal for schools to expel black pupils for keeping long hair.