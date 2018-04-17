Masked attackers on the run after Cape farm murder.

Five farm attack suspects are being sought by Western Cape police after the murder of a 62-year-old woman on Monday.

Heila Killian was shot dead while attending a braai on a farm 2km outside the coastal town of Still Bay‚ according to police reports.

Police said Killian was a guest at a small braai hosted by the owner of the farm‚ which operates as a nursery and coffee shop.

“Preliminary investigation and witness reports reveals that the owner of Gezania Nursery and three friends were enjoying themselves at a braai in the garden situated in the back of the house when they were accosted by five armed suspects whose faces were covered with balaclavas‚ and all of them wore orange overall-type trousers‚” said Southern Cape police spokesman Captain Malcolm Pojie.