Karabo Mokoena’s sister‚ Bontle‚ on Tuesday detailed how her mother broke down when she was told by police that her daughter’s on-again-off-again boyfriend‚ Sandile Mantsoe‚ had confessed to killing her daughter as part of a ritual.

Testifying in the High Court in Johannesburg‚ Bontle said her mother had been called into a room by a female officer after they had interrogated Mantsoe‚ who before then had denied seeing Mokoena.

Bontle said she suddenly heard her mother screaming in the room.

“Police said Sandile had said he had sacrificed Karabo and… that he would take us to where the body was‚” said Bontle.

“They told us that Sandile was involved in some business and in order for his business to succeed‚ he needed to sacrifice someone. That sacrifice was Karabo‚” she added.

The body‚ which had been badly charred‚ had already been found and removed by the police. It had lain in the government mortuary for days on end.