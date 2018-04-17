The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday dismissed the appeal application brought by disgraced former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe‚ with costs.

The court described the R30-million early-retirement deal entered into by Eskom and Molefe as a "deliberate scheme" concocted after he resigned from Eskom in 2016 as he was never entitled to the benefits after he had been in Eskom’s employ for only 18 months.

Molefe had also challenged a ruling that he had indeed resigned and his initial reinstatement was unlawful‚ as part of his appeal was to seek reinstatement to his old position at the power utility.