Within an hour of opening‚ 52‚105 online applications for admission to Gauteng schools next year had been processed‚ the Gauteng department of education said.

The department opened its online applications at 8am for Grade 1s and 8s. Applications close on May 28.

The department urged parents‚ after submitting applications online‚ to submit all documents to the schools they have applied for within seven days to complete the application process.