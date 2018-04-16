Over 50‚000 Gauteng school online applications processed in first hour
Within an hour of opening‚ 52‚105 online applications for admission to Gauteng schools next year had been processed‚ the Gauteng department of education said.
The department opened its online applications at 8am for Grade 1s and 8s. Applications close on May 28.
The department urged parents‚ after submitting applications online‚ to submit all documents to the schools they have applied for within seven days to complete the application process.
The documents required are the learner’s identity document‚ parent or guardian’s identity document and proof of home or work address. Grade 8 applications must supply a Grade 7 report and Grade 1 applications must supply an inoculation card.
The department said parents applying for any other grade must do so at the school. It said learners currently enrolled for Grade R at a school must also apply online for Grade 1 as admission was not automatic. Parents may only apply for up to five schools per learner.