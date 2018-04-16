Many travel to honour Mama Winnie's legacy

Members of the Abaqulusi Mapantsula were among many people who travelled from all corners of the country to bid Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela farewell on Saturday.

The group, dressed in checked shirts and hats, travelled from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal to be part of thousands of people who attended the governing party stalwart's funeral service at Orlando Stadium before the procession left for Fourways Memorial Park where Madikizela-Mandela was laid to rest.

The group's spokesman Super Gumede said it was important for them to honour Madikizela-Mandela because she was one of the leaders who had inspired their work in the community.