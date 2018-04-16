Many travel to honour Mama Winnie's legacy
Members of the Abaqulusi Mapantsula were among many people who travelled from all corners of the country to bid Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela farewell on Saturday.
The group, dressed in checked shirts and hats, travelled from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal to be part of thousands of people who attended the governing party stalwart's funeral service at Orlando Stadium before the procession left for Fourways Memorial Park where Madikizela-Mandela was laid to rest.
The group's spokesman Super Gumede said it was important for them to honour Madikizela-Mandela because she was one of the leaders who had inspired their work in the community.
"We are here to pay tribute to Mama Winnie because she worked hard for the people. She uplifted many, especially young women," Gumede said.
The streets near the stadium erupted into a frenzy of excitement that was inspired by the Struggle icon's burial.
Mooki Street in Orlando East, Soweto, had transformed into a bustling market with people selling different wears such T-shirts and bags with Madikizela-Mandela's image printed on them.
Nani Hadebe, 55, took the opportunity to express her love for Madikizela-Mandela through her outfit.
Hadebe spotted a yellow tutu skirt, white gloves and an ANC doek.
"I love her because she was here fighting with us," she said.
Betty Maphosa, 32, from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga said Madikizela-Mandela's legacy was very important for young black women.
"I learnt a lot from her history. But I am disappointed that she is only being celebrated after death."