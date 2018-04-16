Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon is adamant that he was never part of the smear campaign to discredit the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

An official statement issued on behalf of Leon‚ former ambassador to Thailand and opposition chief whip‚ Douglas Gibson. Leon is mourning the death of his father‚ Judge Ramon Leon‚ who passed away on Sunday morning.

“Any suggestion of an involvement with Stratcom before 1994 when he was the opposition justice spokesperson‚ or afterwards‚ when he was the leader of the opposition to the ANC government is a ridiculous lie. Tony Leon was doing his job and any allegation that he was ‘behind’ the persecution of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is also a lie.

“Clearly‚ the public memory is rather short and any reminder of some facts rather than untrue speculation and innuendo during the current canonisation of Madikizela is probably unwelcome. Those who are interested in the truth‚ rather than nasty smears‚ are invited to read Chapter 13‚ entitled ‘Tangling with ‘The Lady’’ in Tony Leon’s book‚ ‘On the Contrary’‚ published in 2008‚” Gibson said on behalf of Leon.