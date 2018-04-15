Johannesburg property owners who objected to their property valuations by the City will continue to pay the original rates until the objection process is finalised‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday.

The City will ensure no credit management processes will be initiated against objectors‚ conditioned upon continued payments of their previous rates payments to the City‚ along with their invoiced service charges‚” he said.

The invoices will reflect the rates charge based on the new valuation‚ “because the law prescribes this”.

The City received 40 000 objections to the 2018 general valuations roll of 879 000 properties.

However‚ once the objection process is finalised‚ the property owners will have to make payment with interest‚ back-dated to July 1‚ for the finalised valuation of the property. Mashaba said that the City has also made a number of proposals‚ including that the increase in the residential rates rebate from R200 000 to R350 000 to offset the month-to-month increase arising from the five-year period between property valuations.

In addition‚ raising the pensioner rebate from R2 million to R2.5 million as well as an increase to R450 000 for the extended social package qualifying property valuation figure are being considered.