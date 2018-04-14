“It ought to have been done long ago. For she wore the gaping wounds of her people. She had been left to tend her wounds on her own for most of her life. Left alone to fend for herself only caused her more pain. But she touched our wounds all the time‚” the president told the crowd gathered.

Ramaphosa threw his weight behind a common thread shared by other speakers at the funeral that Madikizela-Mandela led the fight against apartheid but fell victim to patriarchy.

“Like the women who went to Jesus’s tomb after the men ran away‚ she was perpetually in the trenches‚ never afraid that it would be too much for her to bear. When it was safe to do so‚ the men took over again and the women were relegated to a supporting role. Mam’ Winnie provided leadership at the most difficult periods and sought no reward‚” Ramaphosa said.

He spoke of Madikizela-Mandela’s ability to unite people along party political and racial lines to celebrate her life and honour her legacy.

“Just as Mam’ Winnie has united us in sorrow‚ let us honour her memory by uniting in common purpose‚” Ramaphosa said.