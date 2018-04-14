PHOTOS | Preparations underway at the Fourways Memorial Park #WinnieMadikizela-Mandela funeral

As the official programme gets underway at Orlando Stadium for the funeral of Winnie Madikizela Mandela, preparations are underway for her burial at the Fourways Memorial site.

SowetanLIVE witnessed the Kupane Funeral Service employees putting final touches to ensure that the late struggle icon gets a dignified and glitch-free state funeral.

Members of the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force in their various ranks as well as Emergency Management Services could be seen roaming around the precinct of the private cemetery.

Four marquees in different sizes have been set-up in and around the grave site to ensure that mourners do not succumb to the heat on the day blessed with clear skies.

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest next to her great-granddaughter Zenani Mandela, who was killed in a car accident in 2010, on her way home from the 2010 World Cup Kick-Off Concert at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. She had turned 13 two days earlier.

Born on September 26, 1936, in Bizana, Eastern Cape, Madikizela-Mandela became politicised at an early age in her job as a hospital social worker.

This week, the government announced that there will be strict rules and restrictions for the struggle icon’s burial.

The inter-ministerial committee announced that Madikizela-Mandela will be afforded a special funeral category 1, which is the highest any civilian can be given.

The category 1 funeral entails military ceremonial honours, in which a gun salute will be performed at the gravesite.

The South African Broadcasting Cooperation is the only television channel that has permission to broadcast the burial live.

Owners of the private gravesite, Calgro M3, have provided 1000 umbrellas, water and tissues for those who will be allowed into the graveyard.