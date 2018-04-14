South Africa

Naomi Campbell cries as she pays tribute to Mam’Winnie

By Qaanitah Hunter - 14 April 2018 - 15:28
Naomi Campbell cries as she pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the funeral service at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Twitter via @ThuliMadonsela3

Model and activist Naomi Campbell broke down in tears on Saturday in front of thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral of Winnie Madikizela Mandela‚ when she paid tribute to the late leader.

Campbell spoke of how she first met Madikizela-Mandela in 1990‚ when she accompanied Nelson Mandela on his first visit to New York.

“She was the epitome of courage and strength‚” she said.

Campbell arrived at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg after the service had already begun‚ and was ushered in by Minister Jeff Radebe’s wife‚ Bridget.

She paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela after a brief address by ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

Campbell said Madikizela-Mandela always stood tall and venerated the anti-apartheid leader for not leaving her people in Soweto.

She spoke of how warm Mam’Winnie was whenever she visited her during trips to South Africa.

“She was a heroine of the whole continent. She never ever waiver in her conviction and courage‚” she said

Campbell broke down into tears as she concluded her speech‚ saying: “We are lucky to have witnessed her greatness and her courage …” 

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter spoke fondly of her mother at her funeral in the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on April 14 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

