Malema said despite his grief at the loss‚ he is comforted in the way she died‚ adding that she did not sell out her people.

“Mama those who sold you out to the regime are here. They are crying the loudest more than all of us who cared for you‚” he said addressing the late icon.

Malema called out people who attacked Madikizela-Mandela during her lifetime‚ first lashing out at the former leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) who held a press conference during Apartheid to disassociate themselves with her.

He also attacked ANC leaders who called her a criminal and who further prevented her from speaking at youth struggle icon Peter Mokaba’s funeral.

“Sell outs‚ we see you… Life is so unfair‚” Malema said.

The EFF leader commemorated people who stood by Madikizela-Mandela when she was widely vilified.

“Winnie Mandela is our mother. We know her. We don’t need (former police commissioner during Apartheid) George Fivaz to tell us about Winnie Mandela‚” Malema said.

He called on the people of Soweto‚ where she lived until her death‚ never to forget Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema closed his emotive tribute by asking that Cape Town airport be named after her.

Loud cheers for Malema at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela funeral

EFF leader Julius Malema recognised former presidents but excluded Jacob Zuma from his salutations during the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema received the loudest cheers at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The EFF leader recognised former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki at the beginning of his speech with special salutations to President Ramaphosa.

He said that Ramaphosa must rest assured that EFF members in attendance will cheer his speech because they recognise him as the president.

Malema also said that Ramaphosa was Madikizela-Mandela’s President.

Turning to the coffin of Madikizela-Mandela that was placed in the middle of the stadium, Malema echoed the sentiment that has been trending; that the fallen struggle icon did not die but multiplied.

“I am here not to bury Mama because mothers don’t die, they multiply into millions of red flowers of love,” said Malema.

“I’m here Mama, to express my condolences to your biological children whom I know and the rest of the Madikizela and Mandela family.”

“I’m here to look at your grandchildren in the eyes and tell them that they will never be treated like they’ve got leprosy for as long as I’m still alive,” said Malema to loud cheers.

Malema went on to attack those whom he said had betrayed Madikizela-Mandela, specifically calling out United Democratic Movement.

He said that those that had betrayed her are now the ones who are crying the most.