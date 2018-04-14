The African National Congress was working on the wishes that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had expressed to the party’s leaders during her life.

Paying tribute to Madikizela-Mandela on behalf of the ANC‚ the party’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula asked Madikizela-Manadela for forgiveness for what the ANC had not achieved while in power.

“You leave us when we … want the land to come back to the people. Land expropriation without compensation‚ we are on it. The land will come back to the people.”

He said there a number of things that Madikizela-Mandela wanted the country to achieve and “some of these had happened‚ others are still in the works. You said there must be free education‚ we are implementing that programme of action.”

Mbalula added that her children were at her funeral service – those from the breakaway party‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters.

“We will ask them to come back home‚ because you said it yourself that they must come back home‚” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said he knew that Madikizela-Mandela left the world smiling after the party’s elective conference in December.

“The ANC thanks you for leaving us as a loyal servant of the ANC.”