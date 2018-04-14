You may write me down in history

With your bitter‚ twisted lies‚

You may tread me in the very dirt

But still‚ like dust‚ I’ll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?

Why are you beset with gloom?

’Cause I walk like I’ve got oil wells

Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns‚

With the certainty of tides‚

Just like hopes springing high‚

Still I’ll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?

Bowed head and lowered eyes?

Shoulders falling down like teardrops.

Weakened by my soulful cries.

Does my haughtiness offend you?

Don’t you take it awful hard?

’Cause I laugh like I’ve got gold mines

Diggin’ in my own back yard.

You may shoot me with your words‚

You may cut me with your eyes‚

You may kill me with your hatefulness‚

But still‚ like air‚ I’ll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I’ve got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history’s shame

I rise

Up from a past that’s rooted in pain

I rise

I’m a black ocean‚ leaping and wide‚

Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear

I rise

Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear

I rise

Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave‚

I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise

I rise

I rise”.

Like so many of our people she has lived with fear‚ pain‚ loss and disappointment.

And yet each day she rose with the nobleness of the human spirit.

They sought to denigrate her with bitter and twisted lies‚ but still she rose.

They wanted to see her broken‚ with bowed head and lowered eyes‚ and weakened by soulful cries‚ but still she rose.

As we bid her farewell‚ we are forced to admit that too often as she rose‚ she rose alone.

Too often‚ we were not there for her.

The day after she died‚ the ANC’s top six leaders went to her home to pay our condolences to her family.

Zenani Mandela‚ reflecting on her mother’s life and overcome by emotion‚ said: “My mother suffered. She had a very difficult life.”

Then she burst into tears.

That statement and those tears have stayed with me since that day.

Zenani’s tears revealed Mam’ Winnie’s wounds.

It brought to mind the moment when Jesus said to the apostle Thomas as recorded in the book of John 20:27:

“Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side.”

In essence‚ Jesus was saying to the apostle: “Touch my wounds.”

During this period of mourning many South Africans have been touching Mam’ Winnie’s wounds.

It ought to have been done long ago. For she wore the gaping wounds of her people.

She had been left to tend her wounds on her own for most of her life.

Left alone to fend for herself only caused her more pain.

But she touched our wounds all the time.

When we lost our loved ones‚ when people were in pain‚ overcome with anger‚ prone to violence‚ she came to touch our wounds.

She bore witness to our suffering.

She bandaged our wounds.

We did not do the same for her.

In her book ‘Part of My Soul Went with Him’‚ she wrote:

“I have ceased a long time ago to exist as an individual. The ideals‚ the political goals that I stand for‚ those are the ideals and goals of the people in this country. They cannot just forget their own ideas. My private self doesn’t exist. Whatever they do to me‚ they do to the people in the country. I am and will always be only a political barometer.

“From every situation I have found myself in‚ you can read the political heat in the country at a particular time. When they send me into exile‚ it’s not me as an individual they are sending. They think that with me they can also ban the political ideas. But that is a historical impossibility. They will never succeed in doing that. I am of no importance to them as an individual. What I stand for is what they want to banish. I couldn’t think of a greater honour.”

Her healing from the deep wounds inflicted on her was incomplete.

We must continue to touch Mama’s wounds‚ acknowledge her immense pain and torment‚ and pass on the stories of her suffering to future generations so that it may always be known that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a giant‚ a pathfinder‚ a soldier‚ a healer‚ a champion of people’s struggles and forever the Mother of the Nation.

We must also recognise our own wounds as a nation.

We must acknowledge that we are a society that is hurting‚ damaged by our past‚ numbed by our present and hesitant about our future.

This may explain why we are easily prone to anger and violence.

Many people saw Mam’ Winnie as their mother because her own wounds made her real and easy to relate to.

It is only when you experience real pain yourself that you can recognise it in others and offer comfort.

That is what Mam’ Winnie did for decades‚ particularly when she stood alone as a bulwark against the apartheid regime‚ when she wiped away people’s tears‚ carried their coffins and inspired violence-fatigued communities to carry on.

Mam’ Winnie was a witness to the truths and horrors of our nation‚ not only because of her own hardships but because of her courage.

Like the women who went to Jesus’s tomb after the men ran away‚ she was perpetually in the trenches‚ never afraid that it would be too much for her to bear.

When it was safe to do so‚ the men took over again and the women were relegated to a supporting role.

Mam’ Winnie provided leadership at the most difficult periods and sought no reward.

Like women throughout our society do every day‚ she toiled and never claimed glory.

Mam’ Winnie was universal and timeless.

As we continue to touch her wounds‚ we must be brave enough to share her life and legacy across our society and with the people she loved.

Shortly before her death‚ we had a conversation about her concerns‚ her worries and her wishes.

She spoke of her deep desire for unity and the renewal not only of the movement that she loved dearly‚ but of the nation.

She wanted a South African nation that would heal the divisions of the past and eradicate the inequality and injustice of the present.

She wanted us to honour the commitment in the Freedom Charter that the people should share in the country’s wealth and that the land should be shared amongst those who work it and be returned.

She spoke of many thoughts she had about how the revolutionary ideals and morality of her movement should be restored and not be undermined by corruption and self-enrichment.

Just as Mam’ Winnie has united us in sorrow‚ let us honour her memory by uniting in common purpose.

Let us honour her memory by pledging here that we will dedicate all our resources‚ all our efforts‚ all our energy to the empowerment of the poor and vulnerable.

Let us honour her memory by pledging here that we will not betray the trust of her people‚ we will not squander or steal their resources‚ and that we will serve them diligently and selflessly.

The Mother of the Nation has died‚ but she is not gone.

She lives on in the young girl who today still walks the dusty streets of Mbongweni‚ resolute that her life will not be defined by the poverty into which she was born‚ nor constrained by the attitudes to women that seek to demean her existence.

She lives on in the domestic worker who is determined that the suffering and sacrifice of her many years of servitude will not be visited on her children.

She lives on in the prisoner who regrets his choices as much as he bemoans his circumstances‚ who dearly seeks another chance to make a better life for his family.

She lives on in the engineer‚ who has defied discrimination and prejudice to build a career for herself in a field so long reserved for a privileged few.

She lives on in the social worker who tends to those in society who are neglected and abused‚ asking nothing for himself but the opportunity to serve.

She lives on in the Palestinian teenager who refuses to stand by as he is stripped of his home‚ his heritage and his prospects for a peaceful‚ content and dignified life.

She lives on in the African-American woman‚ who though she lives in a country of great prosperity and progress‚ is still weighed down by the accumulated prejudice of generations.

She lives on even in the conscience of the apartheid security policeman who has yet to atone for his murderous ways‚ but whose humanity she sought to salvage and whose dignity she fought to restore.

She lives on in the movement to which she dedicated her life‚ as it seeks its way back to the path along which she led it.

She lives on in the nation that called her ‘Mama’‚ as it strives each day to fulfil its destiny as a united‚ peaceful‚ prosperous and just society.

Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died‚ but she is not gone.

She lives on in all of us.

She inspires our actions.

She guides our struggles.

She remains our conscience.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

May her spirit live forever.

Lala ngoxolo Nobantu‚ Ngutyana. Phapha. Makhalendlovu Msuthu. Msengetwa

qhawe lama qhawe.

I thank you.