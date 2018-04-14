South Africa

David Makhura pays tribute to Madikizela-Mandela's 'powerful and defiant voice'

By Ernest Mabuza - 14 April 2018 - 11:17
Crowd gathered at Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Crowd gathered at Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: KGOTHATSO MADISA

Speaking at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday morning‚ Gauteng Premier David Makhura pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“On behalf of the people and government of Gauteng ‚ I convey our heartfelt condolences to the family. Their loss is also our loss.

“The passing has left us all with mixed emotions. We feel affirmed and we feel lucky.

“We miss her warm embrace‚ her wise counsel‚ her compassion and rebuke. We are weeping but we are not broken.

“We feel offended by a manipulative narrative that seeks to portray our mother as a monster.

“She personified the true meaning of the phrase ‘speaking truth to power’.

“She was never silent in times of controversy.

“She was the most authentic voice against apartheid tyranny.

“Human mortality is too weak to put her down because a powerful and defiant voice still echoes today.

“Mama Winnie did not die but has multiplied.”

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter spoke fondly of her mother at her funeral in the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on April 14 2018.

PHOTOS| The funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The funeral service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is currently underway at the Orlando stadium in Soweto.
News
6 hours ago

Zuma gets mixed reactions at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela funeral service

Loud cheers and boos filled the Orlando stadium when former President Jacob Zuma arrived for the funeral service of the late Winnie ...
News
6 hours ago

LIVE|South Africa bids farewell to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Family, friends, politicians and dignitaries will be joined by thousands of South Africans as they pay their final respects to Winnie ...
News
8 hours ago

Mandela and Madikizela families to escort Winnie's coffin home

The family of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are inviting the public to form a guard of honour for her on Friday afternoon‚ when her body makes its way ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We have not forgotten’: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters pay tribute to ...
Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
X