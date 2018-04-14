Speaking at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday morning‚ Gauteng Premier David Makhura pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“On behalf of the people and government of Gauteng ‚ I convey our heartfelt condolences to the family. Their loss is also our loss.

“The passing has left us all with mixed emotions. We feel affirmed and we feel lucky.

“We miss her warm embrace‚ her wise counsel‚ her compassion and rebuke. We are weeping but we are not broken.

“We feel offended by a manipulative narrative that seeks to portray our mother as a monster.

“She personified the true meaning of the phrase ‘speaking truth to power’.

“She was never silent in times of controversy.

“She was the most authentic voice against apartheid tyranny.

“Human mortality is too weak to put her down because a powerful and defiant voice still echoes today.

“Mama Winnie did not die but has multiplied.”