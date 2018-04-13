Patients in the North West are being turned back empty-handed due to shortages of medicine as a result of an ongoing strike‚ says Doctors Without Borders.

The Stop Stock Outs Project (SSP) warns that several medicines and vaccines are already out of stock‚ and additional emergency measures must be taken to avoid a complete shortage in the province.

Patients with chronic diseases like HIV/Aids risk health deterioration because of the strike by the National‚ Health Education and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

“Immunization of children below nine months of age has been cancelled in some clinics‚ due to insufficient supply. Patient reports of stock outs have led to SSP being able to confirm that at least five clinics have closed their gates. One sub-district pharmacy provided a nine-page list of items at minimum or non-existent stock levels‚ including ARVs‚” said Glenda Muzenda‚ SSP project manager.