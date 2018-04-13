South Africa

Patients go home empty-handed due to ongoing Nehawu strike

By KGAUGELO MASWENENG - 13 April 2018 - 12:40
Patients go home empty-handed due to ongoing Nehawu strike
Patients go home empty-handed due to ongoing Nehawu strike
Image: STOCK

Patients in the North West are being turned back empty-handed due to shortages of medicine as a result of an ongoing strike‚ says Doctors Without Borders.

The Stop Stock Outs Project (SSP) warns that several medicines and vaccines are already out of stock‚ and additional emergency measures must be taken to avoid a complete shortage in the province.

Patients with chronic diseases like HIV/Aids risk health deterioration because of the strike by the National‚ Health Education and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

“Immunization of children below nine months of age has been cancelled in some clinics‚ due to insufficient supply. Patient reports of stock outs have led to SSP being able to confirm that at least five clinics have closed their gates. One sub-district pharmacy provided a nine-page list of items at minimum or non-existent stock levels‚ including ARVs‚” said Glenda Muzenda‚ SSP project manager.

Baby dies in clinic queue while nurses are on strike

Young mom told to take her dead infant home. Strike means our ego bigger than the lives of our people
News
1 hour ago

“The situation is not under control‚ and further interim solutions are needed as patients are going without chronic medication. The NDoH (National Department of Health) and provincial DoH (Department of Health) must ensure that orders being placed by districts are filled as rapidly as possible.

“Thousands of lives are depending on an immediate solution to this crisis‚ and orders that have been placed for medicines need to be filled within the next 24 hours. We must move rapidly to ensure access to essential medicines is not compromised.”

According to Seipati Moloi‚ spokesperson for Doctors Without Borders‚ no one is allowed to gain entry to the pharmaceutical depot or access the stock ordering system.

The publication has contacted the national department of health and Nehawu and is awaiting a response.

Mnangagwa's first five months in power characterised by public service strikes

Public service strikes have characterised Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first five months in power‚ providing a rallying point for the ...
News
17 days ago

Nurses keep fighting TB despite the risks

Healthcare workers not spared from disease
News
21 days ago

Clinics and hospitals‚ EFF is watching you

Bad nurses and doctors will be named and shamed by the Economic Freedom Fighters.
News
2 months ago

There will be first-year nurses this year in Gauteng‚ says department

The Gauteng department of health says there will be an intake of new state-funded nursing students.
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X