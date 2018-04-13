Justice Minister Michael Masutha must provide MPs with a plan on how his department will prevent jail breaks.

The Department of Correctional Services will appear on Thursday to brief the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on its annual performance plan and budget for 2018/19.

“We expect all accounting officers - including the executive authority - to inform the committee of plans on the way forward to prevent escapes. We will also enquire about investigations into what led to the escapes‚” said committee chairperson‚ Dr Mathole Motshekga.

He expressed the committee's concern at the jailbreaks‚ saying "in some instances‚ offenders serving long sentences for serious crimes have escaped".

"This puts the lives of our law abiding South Africans citizens at risk. It cannot be allowed to continue. Urgent intervention is required for the spate of escapes."

Motshekga said: "We need the minister and the two deputy ministers to appear before the committee in public in order to give a full account as to what they have been doing to address the tide of break-outs. This has been continuing for some time and poses a great risk to the general public. It is unacceptable. The committee will also enquire about the extent to which the department have implemented policy guidelines that are clear as to what needs to be done."