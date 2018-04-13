A mob from the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Nelson Mandela Bay tried to burn down the house of a councillor - while his wife and two children were trapped inside - after an abortive standoff with officials demolishing illegal shacks on Thursday‚ it was reported on Friday.

Our sister publication The Herald newspaper quoted the councillor's wife Zanele Tyukana as saying the two municipality appointed bodyguards who were with them at the time‚ fled the scene.

This followed the shocking incident earlier in the day when a father resisting the shack demolitions threw his six-month-old daughter off the roof. The baby was saved by metro police‚ who caught her before she hit the ground.

The Herald reported about 90 shacks were demolished. A mob then went to the home of councillor Simphiwe Tyukana.