ANC leaders attend the funeral of the late ambassador George Nene

ANC Johannesburg regional chairman Parks Tau has warned of dire consequences if the governing party fails to assume role as the leader of society.

Tau told mourners at the funeral of the late ambassador George Nene at the Morris Isaacson high school in Soweto this morning that this period offers the ANC great opportunity to assume its rightful place and position in the country.

“We dare not fail for we understand all too well what the results could be,” he said.

“I emphasise the word patient leader of society, in reference to the ANC,” he told the mourners.

“As we prepare for the 2019 national elections, we have another opportunity to accelerate the proverbial task of advancing the creation of a society we all aspire towards and which, certainly, the likes of bra George and indeed Zola Skweyiya sacrificed for enormously.”

Tau, who is also the president of the SA Local Government Association, admitted that the ANC poor performance in the municipal elections in 2016 has highlighted voters unhappiness with the governing party.

The ANC lost powerful metros such as Johannesburg and Tshwane to the DA.

Tau said the voters were concerned about the direction of the ANC.

“As you know, in any revolution there are ebbs and flows and indeed the setbacks of 2016 represented a significant low,” Tau said.

“It was a setback in advancing our agenda for broader social transformation.”

However, Tau said the ANC’s resurgence after its national elective conference held in December meant that the movement is empowered and entrusted to resume its quintessential role as a humble and patient leader of society.

Tau said the implementation of the new dawn was critical not to South Africa but globally as well.

The former Johannesburg mayor added that the ANC would feel Nene’s passing given the state of where the party is in renewing its mandate to the people.

“His loss is acutely felt by our nation and diplomatic community.”

Minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said Nene taught her a lot of diplomacy.

“When I became a minister I learnt a lot from him,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma is the former foreign affairs minister.

Nene’s funeral was attended by former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, among others.