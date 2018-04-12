Names of Driekop petrol bomb victims released

Limpopo police have this morning released the names of six Modikwa Platinum Mine workers who were burnt beyond recognition when the bus they were travelling in was petrol bombed in Driekop outside Burgersfort last week.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motjafela Mojapelo says they positively identified, through DNA examinations, the miners workers as Moniccah Mabilo, 57, Solomon Komana, 37, Simon Mahlokwane,42, all three from Ga Mahlokwane village.

Johannes Malepe, 56, and Ziphora Makuwa, 48, were identified as residents from Driekop village where the incident took place.

The fifth mineworker was identified as Pheta Ranku, 58 from Lesotho. The bus was carrying about 50 mine workers. Twenty eight were taken to various hospitals after sustaining burn wounds.

Following the incident, Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantsashe has urged the police to arrest those behind the horrific attack.

Mojapelo says five men; Sipho Khumalo, 28, Aubrey Remos Tjie, 35, Thabo Mokgala, 33, Philimon Makwana, 34, and Kgaogelo Moime, 29, were remanded in custody after their brief appearance in the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court.

The men are facing six counts of Murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Their case was postponed to April 26 for formal bail application.