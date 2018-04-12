On the downside‚ there will be an increase in intoxication‚ which could negatively impact work ability‚ driving ability and - as with alcohol - can lead to an increase in judgment errors.

For now‚ marijuana is still illegal‚ so users may face prosecution based on trace detection in urine tests. But even if recreational use is legalised‚ there will still be regulations surrounding responsible use. Included in this‚ such as with alcohol consumption‚ users will not be permitted to work under the influence.

Similarly to alcohol‚ marijuana use impacts a person’s ability to think and react clearly‚ thus negatively impacting their ability to properly function at work.

Businesses will need to ensure that they are adequately capable of testing for acceptable marijuana levels‚ and of carrying out the necessary disciplinary action should these levels be exceeded. More importantly‚ with use already on the rise‚ businesses need to be prepared now‚ already.

Clear policies

Most organisations should already have clearly defined policies around drug and alcohol use‚ depending on their industry and tolerance approach. However‚ it is likely that these policies currently class marijuana as an illegal drug and‚ therefore‚ tests for it using a classic urine test. Unfortunately‚ should marijuana become legal‚ a urine test will not be sufficient.

Alcohol testing is typically done using a breathalyzer. Drug testing‚ though‚ is often tested through urine samples‚ which are incredibly accurate at detecting marijuana use. However‚ the active compound in marijuana‚ Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)‚ can linger in a person’s system for weeks - sometimes months for heavy users- which means that‚ even if a person is no longer “high”‚ they can still test positively for marijuana.

With this in mind‚ organisations will need to be able to prove that a user is under the influence in order to implement disciplinary procedures‚ rather than merely testing for consumption. To do so‚ employers will need a test process that offers a short window of detection.

Where urine tests can pick up traces of marijuana in the system for up to several months post-use‚ a saliva test can more accurately measure if a user if currently under the influence or not. Saliva tests with higher cut off levels for detection will only show a positive result for THC for about six hours post-use‚ rather than six weeks or months. This type of testing will need to form part of organisational drug and alcohol testing policies‚ especially where zero tolerance approaches are adopted.