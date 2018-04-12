A woman gave birth to twins in a clinic that turned her away before allowing her back in.

She went into labour on April 6‚ but the Zandspruit Clinic allegedly turned her away. She was allegedly told to go home or to a hospital before she collapsed outside the clinic.

“The woman later gave birth to twins inside the same clinic after she was rushed back‚” Johannesburg MMC for health and social development Dr Mpho Phalatse said.

Phalatse was “shocked and disappointed” by the clinic’s “seemingly lackadaisical approach”. She has started an internal investigation and wants a report.

“As custodians of healthcare in the City of Joburg it is expected of us to adhere to the principles of the Hippocratic Oath‚ to do good (beneficence) and do no harm (non-maleficence).”

Phalatse visited the mother and her twins on Wednesday.

“This nursing professional’s failure to observe this code of practice endangered the life of this mother and her twin boys.”