Body of three-year-old killed in 2015 found in shallow grave

By Naledi Shange - 12 April 2018 - 16:35
The shallow grave of a three-year-old girl believed to have been murdered in 2015 has been discovered in Pienaar near Nelspruit‚ Mpumalanga police said on Thursday.

Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the badly decomposed body was dug up on Wednesday.

“The discovery unfolded when police received information about a child that had been reportedly murdered in 2015 and buried in a shallow grave within the yard of a house in Gobhoza Section‚” said Bhembe.

The child’s stepmother‚ Francis‚ and her biological father‚ Phanuel Kombora‚ had been renting on this property but had since left. They are being sought by police.

“The child was never reported as missing‚” said Bhembe‚ adding that the father and stepmother could help in the investigation.

Police were also searching for the child’s biological mother.

“She was last known to be in Rustenburg‚” said Bhembe.

It was not clear whether she had willingly agreed to give her child to the biological father‚ but Bhembe said he did not believe she had opened a missing-person case.

