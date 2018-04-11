At her memorial service in Orlando on Wednesday‚ speaker after speaker sang the praises of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ who the nation learnt her family had nicknamed Big Mommy.

It was however her grandson Bambatha Mandela who threw the spanner in the works‚ hitting out at her critics.

"For those of you who are still trying to drag the name of uMakhulu‚ archbishops and chiefs alike‚ the people are angry‚" Bambatha said.

While not identifying the chiefs and men of the cloth he was referring to‚ Bambatha said it was no secret that Madikizela-Mandela had had her clashes with Nelson Mandela's grandson‚ Chief Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela‚ more recently over the ownership of the family's Qunu home.

Madikizela-Mandela had previously expressed her hurt and disappointment at Archbishop Desmond Tutu who‚ when she appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Committee in 1997‚ had begged her to apologise for alleged atrocities committed by the Mandela United Football Club.

Addressing the chiefs and archbishops who had criticised her‚ Bambatha said: "We are hurt and we will not tolerate your defamatory messages or disrespect. You must learn to respect this legendary individual who has mothered a nation instead of behaving like ungrateful children.”

For the first time‚ the nation also heard why Madikizela-Mandela had chosen to live her life in the township of Soweto even as she rose in the ranks in politics.

"I used to ask her 'Makhulu why don't you get a house near us or even stay for us for a few days’ if my mother was away and she would say: 'Darling‚ I don't think I would be able to sleep and if I do‚ I don't want to wake up next to my enemies’‚" said Bambatha.

Madikizela-Mandela died last Monday after what her family said was a lengthy illness.

She was 81.

She will be buried in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on Saturday.