Vicki Momberg appeal bid 'fatally defective'‚ should be dismissed - State

Vicki Momberg's prosecutor says her bid to appeal her conviction and sentence is "fatally defective" and should be dismissed.

State advocate Yusuf Baba says Momberg's leave to appeal application is "vague" and fails to establish what exactly her basis for appeal is.

Momberg arrived in court 13 of the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday without the cornrows she wore last week.

As she walked up from the stairs‚ a member of the Born Free Alliance shouted "racist" from the public gallery.