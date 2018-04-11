South Africa

Seven senior SAA staff face suspension for misconduct

By Sabelo Skiti - 11 April 2018 - 06:13
A job for a daughter‚ sharing secret bid information with the outside world‚ not advertising tenders and the irregular procurement of cargo equipment.

These are just some of the “very serious” allegations leveled against seven senior South African Airways staff‚ who are now facing suspension over allegations of misconduct related to contracts worth billions of rands.

The board of SAA’s subsidiary SAA Technical (SAAT) resolved on Thursday to place on suspension the seven following a recommendation from forensic law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH).

CDH had been retained by SAA to study reports from investigations undertaken by Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions‚ a firm that specialises in enterprise risk management‚ including forensic accounting‚ fraud prevention and litigation support services.

