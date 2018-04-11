SA businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta reportedly arrested

The South African businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta outside the Indian Consulate in Dubai last week has reportedly been arrested.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said Justin van Pletzen’s family phoned Dirco on Tuesday afternoon.

“According to his family‚ he has been arrested. They say he has informed them that he is in police custody.”

The reason for Van Pletzen’s arrest remains unknown.

“We have no reason not to believe the parents here in South Africa. That is why we have dispatched our ambassador and staff.”

Dirco contacted the South African embassy in Dubai to confirm Van Pletzen’s arrest. Mabaya said on Tuesday evening that the department was expecting more information from the South African embassy in Dubai in the next few hours.

A family member confirmed Van Pletzen’s arrest.

Van Pletzen confronted Ajay Gupta outside the Indian consulate in Dubai on Wednesday as part of a R300 bet.