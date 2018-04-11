A teacher was shot dead at a Western Cape primary school on Wednesday.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the woman was allegedly shot at Middelpos Primary School in Saldanha Bay by her ex-husband. The man then shot himself dead.

“Learners who witnessed the incident are greatly and understandably traumatised‚ as are the teacher’s two children‚” said Schäfer.

“Western Cape Education Department officials‚ including Safe Schools officials‚ were immediately dispatched to the school. “The school has made the decision to dismiss learners early and a school psychologist and social worker will be dispatched to provide counselling for those who are in need of assistance‚ or witnessed the event.” Schäfer said teachers at Middelpos Primary and the neighbouring school‚ Diazville Primary‚ were “severely traumatised”.

“Counselling and support will be provided‚” she said‚ adding that police were on the scene.

“I am deeply disturbed by the unspeakably tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences go to the teacher’s family‚ friends and the school community.”