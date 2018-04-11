Among those present is Bishop Mosa Sono of Grace Bible Church in Soweto‚ who shared his experiences with the Mother of the Nation.

“We have met with Mama Winnie at different occasions… The last time I was with her was when it was a prayer service organised by Patrice Motsepe at FNB... What strikes me with her is that she had a way of knowing people and loving people‚” said Sono.

“She had seen me when I started as a pastor. She would always give me advice and find something to encourage you with. She really is someone that makes us think about our purpose in life. She lived for a mission‚ to fulfil her vision with a consciousness of truth and justice.” He added that the generation that is left behind must ask itself very difficult questions about their assignment in life.

“In all history there will always be the change of an era. I think it is the passing on of the baton to the next generation. But for me‚ the bigger question I’m asking is … have we learned from our leaders who had such strong ethical leadership and a sense of mission and commitment? As they are passing on‚ will we carry on their legacy?”