Order of Luthuli award for assassinated tribal 'peace chief' Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo

The late ANC veteran Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo will be awarded with the Order of Luthuli in Gold for his exceptional contribution to conflict resolution and resistance against injustice and oppression.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a letter to his family on Friday.

“The president has therefore decided to honour him with the Order of Luthuli in Gold for his exceptional contribution to conflict resolution and to resistance against injustice and oppression. He lost his life fighting for his people‚” read the letter.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house on April 28.

Maphumulo‚ who earned a reputation as a “maverick”‚ “rebel chief” and “peace chief” for his resistance to the IFP domination in KwaZulu-Natal and his struggle to quell state-sponsored violence in the province during the last years of apartheid‚ was assassinated in 1991.