All systems go for Mama Winnie's memorial services and funeral

Preparations for the funeral of Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are well in order.

This is according to the Minister in the Presidency responsible for the National Planning Commission for Policy and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who briefed the media yesterday in Soweto.

Deputy President David Mabuza will deliver an official address on behalf of government at the official memorial service today which is expected to start at 11am at Orlando Stadium.

"The memorial service programme will include tributes from the family, organisations that uMama worked with and artists will render cultural item," said Dlamini-Zuma.

She said buses would pick up mourners from different regions of Gauteng - Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng and the West Rand.

"The special official memorial service is open to all South Africans who wish to celebrate the life of Mama Winnie. Because of parking [restrictions] at the stadium, mourners are encouraged to go to Nasrec train station and use park and rides to the stadium."

Transport will be available as early as 4.30am to 9am. Roads around the stadium's jurisdiction will be restricted while others will be closed.

Dlamini-Zuma said part one of the funeral on Saturday would commence at 6am at Madikizela-Mandela's home, while the official service will start at 9am at the stadium. The memorial service and the funeral will be broadcast live on over 80 community radio stations.