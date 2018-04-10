The families living in an abandoned building in Davies Street in Doornfontein where a wall collapsed on Monday killing three children‚ had been asking the City of Johannesburg for emergency accommodation for eight months. But none was provided.

It said the residents had been aware that the building was unsafe for some time.

“Since mid-2017‚ SERI has been pressing the City of Johannesburg to provide the residents with emergency accommodation‚ which would have allowed them to move out of the dangerous building to safer accommodation elsewhere.

“In July 2017‚ City officials produced a report for Mayor Herman Mashaba strongly recommending that the residents be provided with alternative accommodation. The City did an audit of the residents in August 2017. Yet‚ for 8 months thereafter‚ the City has taken no steps to provide the residents with a safe alternative. The residents were left in unsafe accommodation as a result‚” SERI said. It said the residents were just 300 of an estimated 100‚000 people living in abandoned properties in the inner-city of Johannesburg‚ many in unsafe conditions.