Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has once again dodged a motion of no confidence tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ as council collapsed for the second time in two weeks.

The meeting lasted an hour and a half‚ most of which was spent on messages of condolences following the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last week.

The meeting once again descended into a shouting match‚ even before the motion of no confidence was tabled or debated.

Eventually the special council meeting was "permanently adjourned" by speaker Jonathan Lawack‚ who is a DA member.

Lawack was accused of wanting to collapse the meeting by EFF councillor Zilindile Vena‚ who said Lawack had "an agenda to collapse our meeting."

The meeting was called to deal with‚ among others‚ the EFF's motion of no confidence. The party had tabled the motion in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting land expropriation without compensation.

However‚ Lawack said the councillors were attempting to derail the meeting.

"Council meeting is now permanently adjourned‚" Lawack finally said‚ before packing up his things and leaving the council chambers. The councillors who would have supported Trollip also left.

Lawack had earlier in the meeting warned that the debate should not "degenerate into something that is unbecoming." He said the meeting would be called off if that happened‚ and he would have to be petitioned for another meeting.