South Africa

Expect some chaos at Winnie's funeral: Mantashe

By Nico Gous - 10 April 2018 - 06:57
Expect some chaos at Winnie's funeral warns Gwede Mantashe.
Expect some chaos at Winnie's funeral warns Gwede Mantashe.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

It wouldn’t be Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral without a bit of chaos.

That’s according to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe who was speaking on Monday during a memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State.

“That’s Winnie's character‚ it was chaos.”

Madikizela-Mandela was banished to Brandfort from 1977 to 1986.

Mantashe said there was no reason to mourn Madikizela-Mandela’s death.

“Winnie has done everything that should be done by a human being. She has done everything.”

Mantashe said Madikizela-Mandela becoming the first black social worker showed she defied “all odds from a very young age”.

“She was the first black medical social worker. That is the first defiance of the odds‚” Mantashe said.

Stompie's mother at peace with Winnie

Moeketsi "Stompie" Seipei's mother would like to attend Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral but cannot afford to.
News
3 days ago

“She must invade the space that was actually reserved for men … She invaded the space that was preserved for white social workers.”

Mantashe said Madikizela-Mandela marrying former president Nelson Mandela showed her character and commitment to fighting apartheid.

“The decision in itself was a big decision‚ because she got married to the trouble itself … That is a major decision. It reflects the character of the person.”

Mantashe said Madikizela-Mandela was in the “belly of the beast” in the struggle against apartheid.

“Generals sit in [the] headquarters and develop the war plan. Then the commanders must attempt that war plan in the operation. Winnie was in that situation.”

Madikizela-Mandela died last week Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. She died after a long illness due to which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of the afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

'It's a lie that Winnie killed Stompie,' says Vytjie Mentor

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says it's a fallacy that Madikizela-Mandela had a role in Stompie Seipei's murder
News
4 days ago

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to receive state funeral of the highest kind for a civilian

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will receive a state funeral of the highest kind for a civilian.
News
4 days ago

EFF holds its own memorial service for Mam’ Winnie

The Economic Freedom Fighters will hold a separate memorial service for Winnie Madizikela-Mandela in Brandfort‚ on the same day the official memorial ...
News
2 days ago

ANCWL, ANCYL exhort youth not to forget Winnie’s struggle

The ANCWL, ANCYL have urged the youth to use the mourning period for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to reflect on her struggle
News
19 hours ago

MKMVA condemns alleged incidents of ‘shooting into air’ outside Mama Winnie’s home

MKMVA has condemned incidents allegedly involving some of its members firing guns into the air outside the home Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
1 day ago

A mural memorial: Winnie's wall unveiled at Luthuli House

The ANC has officially launched a tribute wall on which the general public will be able to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
21 hours ago

'I did a military salute' - Jeff Radebe at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's deathbed

Jeff Radebe never thought he would arrive at Johannesburg's Milpark Netcare Hospital to find Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela lifeless.
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X