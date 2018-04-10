Expect some chaos at Winnie's funeral: Mantashe

It wouldn’t be Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral without a bit of chaos.

That’s according to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe who was speaking on Monday during a memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State.

“That’s Winnie's character‚ it was chaos.”

Madikizela-Mandela was banished to Brandfort from 1977 to 1986.

Mantashe said there was no reason to mourn Madikizela-Mandela’s death.

“Winnie has done everything that should be done by a human being. She has done everything.”

Mantashe said Madikizela-Mandela becoming the first black social worker showed she defied “all odds from a very young age”.

“She was the first black medical social worker. That is the first defiance of the odds‚” Mantashe said.