South Africa

Deadly wall collapse: ‘She was crying out softly for her mother’

By Naledi Shange - 10 April 2018 - 06:34
Relatives mourn the loss of young children, after a wall collapsed onto them while they were playing, in Doornfontein, Johannesburg.
Relatives mourn the loss of young children, after a wall collapsed onto them while they were playing, in Doornfontein, Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy

Little Asiphelele Buthelezi took her last breath as she rested her head on George Mtsweni’s sneaker‚ softly crying: “Mama‚ Mama.”

“I had pulled her and another child from under the bricks. Her head was badly injured. She was crying out softly for her mother‚” Mtsweni told Times Select‚ just metres from where the body of the three-year-old lay‚ covered in silver foil.

She was one of three children who died on Monday when the wall of her home‚ a dilapidated building in Doornfontein‚ collapsed onto Davis Street‚ crushing her and two others while they were playing.

“She kept on saying ‘Mama‚ Mama’‚ but yes‚ she is gone‚” said Mtsweni‚ looking at his white sneaker which had spots of blood from the now deceased toddler.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Three children killed after wall collapses

Shimmering foil covered the bodies of three children who were crushed by a wall in Davis Street in Doornfontein‚ on Monday morning.
News
19 hours ago

Dead bodies and food stored under one roof

A building which houses a mortuary also accommodates a food storage facility.
News
20 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X