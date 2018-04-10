South Africa

ANC must rebuild or risk losing power: Magashule

By Nico Gous - 10 April 2018 - 06:40
That is what ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday evening at the ANC in Gauteng’s memorial service in Johannesburg for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“This is our time‚ but we cannot have economic freedom if the ANC is still fighting against one another and each other. You will never win elections for as long as you think you are the only one who is strong in the ANC [and] you don’t need others‚” Magashule said.

“We must force you to unite. We must rebuild the ANC. We must carry the spear which has fallen from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.”

Magashule said the ANC was only powerful as a unit.

“Don’t think you are so important [that] you are powerful‚ the only thing that is powerful is the African National Congress. You are but nothing as an individual. That’s why we must learn to respect and make sure that we build and renew this organisation.”

Magashule believed that apathetic members were weakening the ruling party.

“When we call a BGM (branch general meeting)‚ you want to invite only those who voted for you. Those who didn’t vote for you‚ you want to sideline them. You are killing the organisation. You are making it weak every day.” Magashule attacked ANC members who criticised fellow leaders in public.

“Don’t use memorial services of our revolutionaries to attack other leaders. When you attack another‚ it is not that you are a coward. You are a disciplined cadre of this movement with its own characteristics of respect and self-discipline and self-criticism‚” Magashule said.

“When I criticise you and attack another leader of the ANC in public‚ I am weakening the movement.” Magashule said the party should discuss these matters at internal party meetings.

